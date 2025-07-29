Two more men charged after protest outside migrant hotel in Epping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two more men have been charged with violent disorder following a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Essex earlier this month.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside The Bell Hotel in Epping since July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Phillip Curson, 52, and Martin Peagram, 33, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Essex Police had previously sought to speak to the two in relation to the protest outside The Bell Hotel on July 17.

Rebecca Mundy, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS East of England said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Essex Police to charge a further two people following the recent disorder in Epping.

“This brings the total number of individuals charged by the CPS in relation to these matters to nine.

“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The protest on July 17 began peacefully but escalated into what officers described as “scattered incidents of violence” targeting police and property.

The force previously said a small number of people used that demonstration as cover to commit violent disorder and criminal damage.

Eight officers were injured and a number of police vehicles were damaged as missiles were thrown.

Those previously charged by the CPS in relation to disorder outside the Epping hotel are:

– Shaun Thompson, 37, of Western Avenue, Epping, with violent disorder and criminal damage.– Lee Gower, 43, of High Street, Epping, with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.– Aaron Elles, 28, of The Lawn, Harlow with violent disorder.– Jonathan Glover, 47, of Springfields, Waltham Abbey, with violent disorder.– Stuart Williams, 36, of Duck Lane, Thornwood, Epping, with violent disorder.– Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, with violent disorder and criminal damage.– Dean Smith, 51, of Madells, Epping, with violent disorder.

Elles, who has pleaded guilty to violent disorder, is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 25 while the remaining six are due to attend the same court on August 18.

On Sunday three people were arrested at the latest demonstration outside the hotel, as protesters waved union flags while Stand Up To Racism counter-protesters marched to the hotel with signs reading: “Stop scapegoating refugees and migrants”.

Essex Police said there was an “escalation of violence” during protests at the same site on July 13, 17, 20 and 24, involving hundreds of people.

It was sparked by the charging of asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Last week the Home Office said it was working to close hotels and “restore order” after Epping Forest District Council unanimously voted to urge the Government “to immediately and permanently close” the hotel “for the purposes of asylum processing”.

The Essex police, fire and crime commissioner also reportedly urged the Home Secretary to review the use of the hotel for housing asylum seekers.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Roger Hirst said the hotel was unsuitable for housing migrants and is “clearly creating community tension”, the Telegraph reported.