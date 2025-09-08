Essex leaders call for ‘breathing space’ in Epping after summer of protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Local leaders in Essex have called on protesters who have been demonstrating in Epping to give the town some “breathing space”.

In an open letter, political leaders for the area have said that while they acknowledge the right to peaceful protest, Epping residents’ lives have been “upended” by a series of protests surrounding the Bell Hotel.

The hotel became the focal point of demonstrations and counter-protests over the summer after a resident asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in July.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was found guilty of five offences at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week.

The letter, published on Monday and signed by the group leaders of Epping Forest District Council, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, the leader of Essex County Council, Epping Town Mayor and the MP for Epping Forest, said Epping residents had experienced “unprecedented levels of anxiety and disruption” and called on protesters to allow the high street to “return to normal”.

It reads: “Local civic leaders support the right to protest.

“However, there have been several well-documented instances of lawlessness associated with the demonstrations, considerably adding to the anxiety and concern of our residents.

“Local high street businesses are not immune to the impact of the demonstrations. Shop and office workers are also affected.”

The letter adds: “We appeal to the organisers of the twice-weekly demonstrations to consider the wider feelings of the people of Epping they seek to represent.

“As we come to the end of the summer, our community needs some respite from the on-going disruption.

“We therefore say to you directly. Your demonstrations have placed Epping in the news headlines for weeks.

“Your voices have been heard. Now give our community breathing space.

“Allow Epping High Street to return to normal so that our businesses can trade, our children can go to school and our residents can go about their daily lives again.”

It comes after the Court of Appeal refused an application from Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court against the former court’s ruling allowing asylum seekers to continue to be housed at a hotel in the area last week.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal overturned a temporary injunction granted by the High Court, which would have meant 138 asylum seekers could not be accommodated at the hotel after September 12.

EFDC could still be granted an injunction following a full hearing of its legal claim, which is due to be heard in the week of October 13.