Three arrested as demo takes place outside hotel used to house migrants

Three people have been arrested at a protest and counter-protest outside a hotel being used to house migrants.

Sunday saw the latest in a series of demonstrations outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Protesters waved union flags, while Stand Up To Racism counter-protesters marched to the hotel with signs reading: “Stop scapegoating refugees and migrants”.

A 52-year-old man from Loughton was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. It is understood the arrest was in connection with abuse being shouted towards counter-protesters.

A 53-year-old woman, also from Loughton, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence connected with a previous protest, and it is understood she was part of the protest against the use of the hotel.

A 27-year-old woman from Deptford was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a public order offence, and it is understood she was part of the counter-protest.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “I want to thank those who attended for the peaceful nature of both protests.

“Our role is to ensure that you can express your democratic right to protest safely and lawfully and we had a proportionate and robust plan in place to ensure that could happen.

“I am pleased that today has passed off without incident and I am grateful to our colleagues from other forces for their support.”

Weyman Bennett, co-convener of Stand Up To Racism, told the PA news agency that volunteer security personnel accompanied them.

He added: “We’re happy to demonstrate but we’re not happy to be attacked by thugs, racists and hooligans.”

One man was seen being taken away from the station area by two officers, though it was not clear if he was part of any group.

Members of Stand Up To Racism were seen trying to stop people from filming the protesters, as locals watched the march from their driveways.

One local man was seen chanting in support of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as the march went past.

He began shouting “there’s only one Tommy Robinson” when a protester approached him.

One Stand Up To Racism protester chanted “fascist scum” at him before police stepped in to ensure they would not come together.

Essex Police said it had established protest restrictions due to repeated serious disruption, violence, and harm to the community during previous demonstrations.

The force said that there was a ban on anyone wearing face coverings and that there were designated sites opposite the hotel for protesters.

A dispersal order was in effect from 12pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday, covering Epping town centre and nearby transport hubs.

Both sets of protesters were kept separated by fences.

Those protesting outside The Bell Hotel in Epping chose to ignore counter-demonstrators and began singing.

They sang Sweet Caroline and Come On Eileen while demonstrators from Stand Up To Racism chanted: “Nazi scum off our streets”.

Essex Police said that residents have reported feeling “trapped”, fearful of leaving their homes and anxious about protest activity previously.

Hotel residents and staff have been advised to remain indoors after 5pm as some have experienced verbal and physical harassment, including a resident chased and injured while returning to the hotel, the force added.

Essex Police said there was an “escalation of violence” during protests on July 13, 17, 20 and 24, involving hundreds of people.

The force added that officers were assaulted, missiles were thrown, vehicles were vandalised and the hotel sustained broken windows and graffiti.

The Epping protest was sparked by the charging of asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and will stand trial in August.