Two men charged after police officers injured at Epping asylum hotel protest

Two men have been charged following a protest on Friday night outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Epping.

Essex Police said Ross Ellis, 49, of Orchard Croft, Harlow, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen and was appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Jimmy Hillard, 52, of Chequers Road, Loughton, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A third man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder remains in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “As I said last night, the right to protest does not include a right to commit crime and we’ve worked very closely with our Crown Prosecution Service colleagues overnight to secure these charges, and the cases will now proceed through the court system appropriately.

open image in gallery The former Bell Hotel in Epping has been the scene of protests and counter-protests (PA) ( PA Wire )

“To our residents in Epping, you will continue to see a policing presence in the area throughout this afternoon and into this evening.”

The Bell Hotel in Epping became the focal point of several protests and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month. He has denied the charges.

Somani Hotels, which owns the Epping building, and the Home Office won their challenge against the High Court ruling on Friday, which would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed there.

On Friday evening, a small number of protesters carrying England and Union flags gathered outside, and police officers guarded the entrance.

One protester who appeared outside the hotel told the PA News Agency the Court of Appeal ruling could result in civil unrest.

open image in gallery Protesters outside the Bell Hotel after a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the hotel in Epping, Essex, was overturned at the Court of Appeal ( PA Wire )

Carmen, who wore a pink top that said “Pink Ladies Say, The Only Way is Epping, Send Them Home” on it, said: “We come every week – march, protest – and today’s ruling is just devastating, absolutely devastating. It will probably cause civil unrest.”

In nearby Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, a video posted on YouTube showed dozens of protesters behind barriers near the Delta Marriott hotel, which has also been used to house asylum seekers.

Police stood in front of the barriers and some roads were closed with counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism also in attendance.

At one point, protesters appeared to clash with officers.

Councillor Corina Gander, the leader of Broxbourne Council in Hertfordshire, said in a statement on Thursday that she “remains concerned” about the impact the use of the Delta Marriott hotel is having on local services.

The council said it has taken legal advice about use of the hotel and said it intends to take enforcement action.

“This action will help us to meet our objective of seeking the closure of the Delta Marriott hotel for housing asylum seekers,” Cllr Gander said.