Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has made a last-ditch attempt to halt a bid in the High Court to remove asylum seekers from a protest-hit migrant hotel.

In a novel move, Ms Cooper asked the judge for permission to intervene in Epping Forest District Council’s bid for a temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.

Edward Brown KC, for the Home Office, said that “shortage of asylum accommodation is acute” and if Epping’s bid was successful “there could be similar applications made elsewhere, aggravating the pressures on the asylum estate”.

However the last minute intervention was rebuffed by Mr Justice Eyre on Tuesday, ahead of his judgement on the injunction.

If granted, the injunction would mean the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels Limited, must stop housing asylum seekers at the site, which has been the focus of a series of violent protests, within 14 days.

Protesters outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping in July

Mr Brown KC, for the Home Office, said: “If the injunction is granted by the court, it will substantially impact on the Home Secretary’s statutory duties.”

He continued: “The local authority should in fact have given some consideration to the wider public interest in this application.”He added that the injunction bid “causes particular acute difficulties at the present date”.

He admitted that the home secretary had not applied to join previous injunction applications made by other councils, but said there was “a very powerful reason” to do it in this case. Mr Brown KC said the court had not fully considered the wider impacts of the council’s application on the duty of the Home Office to provide accommodation for asylum seekers.

“The issues are so grave that the secretary of state believes it essential to bring it to the attention of the court. We accept it is novel”, Mr Brown KC said.

Police officers ahead of the latest in a series of demonstrations outside the former Bell Hotel in Epping, believed to be housing asylum seekers, after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Philip Coppel KC, for the council, said the last minute bid to intervene was a “thoroughly unprincipled application”. “Its effect is to derail the court process, to upend the court’s delivery of your judgement”, he told the judge.

“It’s not enough to say we’ve got a problem, or a demand, without saying what’s on the other side to accommodate that demand,” Mr Coppel added. He argued that asylum seekers could be moved out of the hotel “comfortably” within a fortnight, adding: “If they can go in, they can go out”.

Mr Justice Eyre noted that the Home Office was notified of the injunction application on 12 August. He refused the application saying it would waste “further court time”, adding that one of “the issues in the proceedings are whether there was a breach of planning control”.

The High Court heard last week that the hotel had become a “feeding ground for unrest”, with the council arguing that allowing asylum seekers to stay in the accommodation was “a danger to school-age students about to start the new school year”.

Protesters have been demonstrating at the site after an asylum seeker was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

A second man has also been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a man aged over 16, as well as a number of assault charges.

Mr Coppel KC, representing the council, said that the hotel use was “a very serious problem” which was “getting out of hand”.

Somani Hotels Ltd told the court that an injunction would cause asylum seekers “hardship” and that the move would set “a dangerous precedent that protests justify planning injunctions”.