Epstein files reveal Ghislaine Maxwell emailed ‘Sweet Pea’, believed to be Andrew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghislaine Maxwell emailed an address signed “A” - believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - calling him “sweet pea”, according to the latest batch of Epstein files.

The email is one of more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In one email from the jailed British socialite to an address titled “The Invisible Man” on 31 March, 2002, she expressed her sadness the day after the Queen mother died.

She wrote: “Sweat pea – sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances.

“However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad.

“She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.”

“We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx.”

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a friend of both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

A reply the next day from “The Invisible Man”, reads: “Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday. I will ring later today to chat. A xxx.”

In another email from “The Invisible Man”, the sender asks a redacted account if they are having more children and labelling them “super sperm”.

The email said: “Sorry – I am in LA on my way to Hawaii. Is it true you are having more children? I shall have to refer to you as super sperm!”

The email subject is “Re: AKE in New York”.

In October, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would have his royal titles stripped due to the ongoing controversy over his friendship with Epstein.

During a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew said he had known Maxwell, the daughter of media magnate and former MP Robert Maxwell, since she was at university.

She introduced Andrew to Epstein, her then-boyfriend, in 1999. The trio had a close friendship, even after Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute in 2008.

open image in gallery Documents included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files

Andrew is alleged to have personally invited the couple to Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence, in 1999.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 following a New York sex-trafficking trial for procuring teen girls for Epstein for him to abuse.

Andrew continued to visit Epstein in New York after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences in 2008.

Epstein received an 18-month sentence but was allowed to go on “work release” to his office most days and was released on probation after 13 months.

Andrew faced criticism when pictures emerged of him opening the door of Epstein’s palatial East Side townhouse in December 2010 and the pair strolling through Central Park.

In his Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he had gone to New York to break off their friendship and said he regretted staying at Epstein’s house while there.

Andrew also faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts.

In 2019, she filed a lawsuit in Manhattan alleging she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

He reportedly paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.