Mandelson-Epstein latest: Starmer under pressure to release vetting documents after police announce criminal probe
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded that the PM explain the vetting process for the former ambassador
Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to release all information relating to his appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the United States, after police announced a criminal investigation into the former Labour minister.
The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday evening that Lord Mandelson would be investigated over allegations of misconduct in a public office following the release of documents that appear to show that he leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.
Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last Friday appear to show that Lord Mandelson passed material to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration as it dealt with the 2008 financial crash and its aftermath.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded Downing Street explain the vetting process behind the appointment.
On Wednesday, the Conservative Party intends to table a humble address motion - an arcane parliamentary mechanism which can be used to compel the government to produce documents.
The Tories will seek the release of the due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office and emails between Lord Mandelson and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney relating to his association with Epstein.
Peers rarely stand down in disgrace
It’s almost unheard of for a peer to step down from the House of Lords in disgrace.
However, in December, two members were suspended from the upper chamber for several months after being found to have exploited their positions for financial gain.
Starmer must give police evidence, says Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch said Sir Keir Starmer should provide evidence to the police in their Lord Mandelson investigation if required, calling the affair a "national embarrassment".
The Tory leader said the launch of the criminal investigation was inevitable but "should not let this distract us from the fact that the Prime Minister has his fingerprints all over this".
She told Sky News: "I think the Prime Minister has a lot of questions to answer, and not just him, but his chief of staff, and all the people in No 10 who pushed this appointment.
"I think it is a national embarrassment. There are many people who should have been given that job, or who should have been interviewed for that job, and they didn't get a chance."
Asked whether police should interview Sir Keir, Mrs Badenoch said: "I think the police will make that call. But if there is evidence that shows that there is something to do with the Prime Minister, then, of course, yes.
"But, right now, I think the Prime Minister himself needs to come clean and tell us what he knew and when, and be honest about how this ever happened in the first place."
The Conservative Party plans to table a humble address motion, an arcane parliamentary mechanism, to force the government to release all information on Sir Keir Starmer's appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador last year.
Government 'ready to help police probe'
A government spokesperson said the government stood ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need in their investigation.
Commander Ella Marriott, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Following the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice, the Met received a number of reports into alleged misconduct in public office including a referral from the UK Government.
"I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences.
"The Met will continue to assess all relevant information brought to our attention as part of this investigation and won't be commenting any further at this time."
Watch: Lib Dems call for national inquiry into Epstein’s links with Mandelson
Breaking: Andrew 'moving out of Royal Lodge' according to reports
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved out of his home in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk according to the BBC, Sky News and The Sun.
The former prince left Royal Lodge on Monday night and is currently living in a temporary property on the Sandringham Estate while his permanent home undergoes renovations.
Buckingham Palace did not comment on the matter when contacted by The Independent.
