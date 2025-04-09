Controversial statue outside BBC headquarters now back on display

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has restored a sculpture outside its London headquarters after repairs, acknowledging the controversial history of its creator, Eric Gill.

The sculpture portrays Prospero and Ariel from Shakespeare’s The Tempest. Gill, a leading sculptor of the 20th century who died in 1940, was revealed in later-published diaries to have sexually abused two of his daughters.

Despite the statue's contentious background, the BBC stated that while they do not condone Gill's "abusive behaviour", the artwork has been returned to public display.

A protective screen has been installed in front of the sculpture and visitors to London’s Broadcasting House, which is a Grade II* listed building, can learn about the history of the building by scanning a QR code.

A BBC spokesman said: “Broadcasting House is a building of historical and cultural significance and has been so for almost a century. The sculpture of Ariel and Prospero – depicted as symbols of broadcasting – is an integral part of it.

“The BBC in no way condones Gill’s abusive behaviour, but it draws a line between the actions of Gill and the status of these artworks.

“When the building was subject to serious criminal damage, on two occasions, there were no easy options for addressing the destruction caused.

“Having sought expert advice and opinion, we repaired the facade in line with the building’s Grade II* status.

“Additionally, working with Historic England and Westminster City Council, we have installed a protective screen in front of the sculpture to avoid future damage.”

Broadcasting House’s Grade II* listing means it is a particularly important building of more than special interest, with just under 6% of listed buildings in England holding that status. It is a step higher than Grade II, which denotes a building is of special interest, according to Historic England.

The statue has been on display at Broadcasting House since the early 1930s, and the estimated total cost of the restoration and protective work undertaken is just over £500,000.

open image in gallery A man wearing a Spiderman mask uses a hammer and chisel to damage the Prospero and Ariel statue by Eric Gill, outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, in an apparent protest. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023 ( PA )

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “We have given advice and guidance to the BBC on their plans to repair the sculpture of Ariel and Prospero by Eric Gill on the Grade II* listed Broadcasting House.

“We recognise that, since details of Gill’s abusive behaviours came to light in the late 1980s, he has understandably become a controversial character.

“We welcome the BBC’s approach to repairing the sculpture and providing interpretation which explores this complex history.

“This is in line with our approach of encouraging thoughtful, long-lasting and powerful (re)interpretation of contested statues and sites which keeps their physical context but adds new layers of meaning and understanding.”

Speaking outside Broadcasting House on Wednesday, where a security guard has been watching over the sculpture, one BBC employee told the PA news agency they had a mixed opinion on the statue.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s a complicated one isn’t it because I love it and I love Gill’s work but I’m aware of his history and that I find really difficult.

“I’m really pleased they’ve put the glass around it because it would have just happened again. They’ve cleaned it as well, my god it looks amazing.

“So I have mixed feelings about it but I do think it’s very beautiful and I’m pleased that they’ve protected it and didn’t remove it.”

Passer-by Simon Clemmow, 68, of Cambridgeshire, told PA he was happy the statue had been restored.

He said: “It’s great that it’s back up. It looks fantastic. I’m in the camp where you separate the art from the person. So obviously I think it’s a fantastic thing.

“I do feel angry that someone vandalised it because they should be discussed rather than direct action. I’m all for protest but not things like that.”