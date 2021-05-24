A 28-year-old man has been banned from driving for 17 months after being caught riding his e-scooter at 30mph while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Clinton Henry, from Lewisham, London, was stopped by police early on the morning of 11 April when he was spotted travelling at high speed.

Officers found his breath sample contained 77 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml, more than twice the legal limit.

Police later seized his vehicle and discovered that it had a 5600W electric motor, making it capable of speeds over 50mph.

Mr Henry pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 10 May. As well as receiving a driving ban, he was fined £170 and ordered to pay £119 in costs.

Speaking about the case, Sergeant Steve Wilson, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, reminded the public that e-scooters are still illegal on London’s roads and pavements.

He said that anyone caught using one in public could receive six penalty points and a fine of up to £300, as it is only legal to ride them on private land in the UK.

Mr Wilson added: “In this case, the rider was also over the legal limit for alcohol, creating further risk not only for himself but for other road users.

“Ensuring the safety of the roads is at the heart of everything we do and we will continue to proactively engage with e-scooter riders and enforce the law where necessary.”

Although it is currently illegal to use private e-scooters in public, the government has begun a series of rental e-scooters trials, with a year-long scheme due to start in London in June.

These e-scooters will have a maximum speed of 12.5mph, lower than the 15.5mph limit set by the Department for Transport.