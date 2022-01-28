Pedestrians will be alerted about approaching e-scooters by sound in a new trial beginning in this year.

Researchers from University College London’s PEARL team are working with transport and e-scooter operators to develop a sound to help stop collisions, improve safety and better accessibility on roads.

Mike Bell, leader of national public affairs at the charity Thomas Pocklington Trust said: “It’s vital transport works for everyone, and is safe and inclusive for those with different needs. Introducing a clear, recognisable sound to e-scooters will help protect blind and partially sighted people and other potentially vulnerable road users by helping them to detect when a vehicle is approaching.”

The sound will first be developed for use of TIER, Lime and Dott e-scooters and the research is supported by Transport for London, TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group and disability charities.

It will be developed in London in February and trialled later this year, in hopes of making a ‘universal standard’ for e-scooter operators across the UK to use to improve safety and disability access on roads.

The joint-initiative follows engagement with experts from disability and access charities such as Transport for All, the Thomas Pocklington Trust and the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

Professor Nick Tyler, director at UCL PEARL, said: “This is an exciting project to work on to ensure that people with a range of different capabilities can know when an e-scooter is nearby and how it is moving, enabling them to comfortably and safely move around the urban environment.

“We plan to test a range of combinations of sounds and environments at UCL PEARL with people who are less likely to detect e-scooters nearby, so that we create a sound that works for all,” he added.

“It is a huge scientific challenge, but one that will enable everyone to feel comfortable with this new form of micro-mobility that is quickly growing in popularity.”

The projects builds on existing commitments and work from London’s e-scooter operators, who have described it as a step forward for better accessibility and integrated city spaces.

Fred Jones, vice president and regional general manager of TIER, said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do at TIER, and so we are proud to have initiated and funded this project to develop an inclusive and effective sound for e-scooters

“Working with experts at UCL to develop an inclusive sound for e-scooters will be crucial to protecting pedestrians and road users potentially made vulnerable through the introduction of this new transport mode to the UK,” he added.

Alan Clarke, senior director of policy at Lime – the world’s largest provider of shared electric vehicles - said: “Lime is proud to be leading the way in developing e-scooter services which are safer, more accessible and better integrated with other users of urban space.

He added: “As a business operating across five continents, Lime is uniquely placed to bring together work happening around the world to design e-scooter services which are more inclusive. We look forward to feeding outcomes from this project into that global effort, as well as here in the UK.”