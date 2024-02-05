Police release video of e-scooters being crushed in latest crackdown

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have started crushing e-scooters and motorcycles as they warn users that their vehicles could be destroyed if used to commit crimes or put other road users in danger.

Hampshire Constabulary has released video footage of it destroying several e-scooters, e-motorcycles and other powered two-wheel vehicles (P2WVs) which the force has seized from people involved in anti-social behaviour or other crimes.

In its first day of crushing the vehicles, the force has destroyed 20 e-scooters and two Surron motorcycles which have been seized in the past three months.

A force spokesman said: “Despite not being legally allowed to be used in public places, we have seen a steady increase in the popularity of what are known as privately owned, powered, two-wheel vehicles (P2WVs), such as e-scooters and off-road electric motorcycles.

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in our officers seeing more and more of them used by those involved in crime and being used dangerously, potentially putting lives at risk.

“So, officers have taken action to enhance their powers and have used existing legislation that gives them the option to destroy any e-scooter or e-motorcycle that is being used in crime.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary of Inspector Andy Tester (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA Wire)

Inspector Andy Tester said: “Given the difficulties there can be stopping these vehicles and identifying the riders, we have noticed them becoming really popular with those committing a variety of different crimes, including those involved in drugs gangs.

“While we will always try and engage with people first and educate them about the laws around these vehicles, unfortunately not everyone is willing to listen to us and refuse to heed our warnings.

“So, we realised we needed to deploy tougher tactics for those persistent offenders and looked at how we can use existing legislation to offer more of a deterrence.

“This means that whenever our officers deal with a crime involving e-scooters and other P2WVs, they will have another option to consider and, where proportionate, this could end up with a disposal notice being served and the vehicle being crushed.

“We hope that this action shows our communities that we have listened to their concerns about the rising use of these e-scooters and e-motorcycles being ridden dangerously or being used to carry out crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We believed that this change in policy will help clamp down on those committing numerous offences with these vehicles and act as a significant deterrent.

“We know that the crushing of these vehicles will disrupt criminal activity because they will need to spend more money to buy replacement vehicles.

“Some of the electric motorcycles used by criminals can cost several thousands of pounds, so this will have a significant impact on their operations. The police only have to be lucky once, they have to be lucky every time to not be caught.”