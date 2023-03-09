Man posing as escort robs victim after threatening him with machete

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fake escort wielding a machete robbed and threatened to kill a man in North London after agreeing to meet online.

The 20-year-old victim got in touch with the suspect on a website that advertises escorts towards the end of January.

The offender is believed to be a man and officers are appealing for more information as they believe there may be other victims.

The pair met in a secluded area in Enfield, and a few minutes after meeting, the offender pulled out a machete from the waistband of his trousers. He pushed the victim to the floor and demanded that he hand over the money they had discussed online.

He then told the victim he would kill him if he told anyone what had happened.

Pc Harriet Rapley, of the North Area Command Robbery Unit, said: “I believe that there may be other victims who, for reasons of their own, have not yet spoken to police.

“I would like to encourage anyone who thinks they have encountered this person to get in touch, at the very least, so that we can ensure that you are supported.”

Anyone with information can email p257124@met.police.uk, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6782/25JAN.