Mother dies after she fell off e-scooter and ‘was mistaken for being drunk’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother-of-14 has died after falling off an e-scooter and suffering a fatal head injury.

Angeline Bryan, 47, was helping her friend move house in Nottingham when she fell and hit her head, which she initially brushed off and got back up.

But she apparently suffered from a headache for the next two days and was acting bizarrely, leading a friend to call an ambulance on the evening of the third day.

Her eldest daughter Jaymi Andrews, 29, told The Mirror: “They didn’t take my mum to hospital. They left her where she was and they thought she was drunk - it was because of the head injury she didn’t even know she had.”

She hit her head after falling off the e-scooter, which she initially brushed off (Stock image/PA)

The following day, her condition declined, prompting her friend to call an ambulance again and paramedics took her to hospital.

“They gave her scans and found out she had four bleeds on the brain, caused by the fall from the scooter,” Jaymi added.

“They performed surgery to try to drain the bleed and put her in a coma and kept scanning her to see what was happening.

“On the fifth day, Angeline suffered a massive stroke. She was put on a life support machine but sadly did not recover.”

The mother’s younger children are now being cared for by their older siblings and relatives in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

The family are now fundraising to give the grandmother of six the send-off she deserves.

They wrote on GoFundMe: “This devastating accident has left us all heartbroken and lost. Mum was our queen. She was there for all of us and her grandchildren.

“Everyone who knew our mum knew she was there for everyone, and would put strangers before herself every single time. Mum made things happen, it didn’t matter what anyone was struggling with she’d figure out a way to help anyone who crossed her path.

“Mum was a funny, kind and beautiful person inside and out, and she will be so missed by so so many people. We so desperately want to give her a nice send-off, and as a family we are asking for donations towards her funeral and wake.”

As well as Jaymi, Angeline leaves behind Alisha, 26, Kaya, 25, Atlanta, 23, Luna, 22, Zane, 21, Donnel, 20, Eniola, 19, Pharrell, 18, Donte, 16, Romeo, 14, Lolade, 13, Evelyn, eight and Kal-el, five.