Five-year-old boy dies ‘after mirror fell on him’ in Essex store

A five-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in an Essex department store, reportedly caused by a falling mirror.
The boy, who has not been named, is said to have suffered serious head injuries in Fenwick department store, on Colchester High Street, last Tuesday at around 11:30am.
Medics, police officers, staff and customers immediately gave the boy first aid, Essex Police said.
He was taken to hospital for treatment in a critical condition, but a week later police confirmed that he had died as a result of his injuries.
“I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news,” said Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, the force’s District Commander for Colchester.
“This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.
“On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.
“We are extremely grateful for your help.”
Specialist officers are continuing to support the boy’s family, police said.
The department store’s manager Mia Fenwick said: “The Fenwick family, leadership and all of our colleagues are shocked and saddened by the incident which happened at our Colchester store.
“Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this difficult time.
“We are working closely with the local authorities to assist with the investigation and to understand how this happened.”
The store had remained closed on Wednesday “as a mark of respect”, Ms Fenwick said.
A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council, which is investigating the incident, said the local authority was “deeply saddened by the news”.