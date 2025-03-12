Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The release of a killer convicted of carrying out the Essex Boys gangland murders is being blocked by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Michael Steele, 82, was given a life sentence in 1998, following the deaths of drug dealers Craig Rolf, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate.

Three years earlier in 1995, the men were found shot dead in a Range Rover at Rettendon, near Chelmsford, but Steel, alongside co-defendant Jack Whomes, never admitted to killing the men.

In February the Parole Board announced Steele could be freed and decided his imprisonment was “no longer necessary for the protection of the public”.

The Parole Board said in its summary that Steele’s behaviour in prison had shown “marked improvement” and none of the witnesses considered risks would be imminent if he was released into the community.

open image in gallery Patrick Tate, Anthony Tucker and Craig Rolfe all died in a 1995 gangland killing (Essex Police/PA) (PA Archive) ( PA )

He was set to be released under the conditions he would live at a designated address, be of good behaviour, provide financial and business details, give up his passport, be subject to electronic tagging and a specified curfew.

But Ms Mahmood has now made an application for them to reconsider on the grounds that the Parole Board’s decision was “legally irrational”.

The Ministry of Justice explained said that while decision is being made, Steele’s release will be blocked.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Tony Tucker, Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe.

“Public protection is our first priority. After careful consideration, the Lord Chancellor has asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to release Michael Steele from prison.”

The case, which became known as the Essex Boys killings, took place after a row over a drug deal in December 1995, prosecutors said.

It has been the subject of TV dramas, documentaries, films and books, with many comparing the killings to other high-profile homicides in the 1990s rave scene. It also inspired the 2000 film Essex Boys starring Sean Bean.

Jack Whomes, who lived in Brockford, near Stowmarket, Suffolk, was also given a life sentence for the murders.

However, Whomes was released in 2021 after his prison term was reduced in 2018.

Steele, then aged 55, and from Great Bentley, near Colchester, was found guilty of murder as well as conspiring to import drugs into the UK.

His minimum prison term was set at 23 years. Although this expired in 2019, the Parole Board were worried about his risk of reoffending.