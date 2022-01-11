Two horses die and riders seriously injured after crash with van in Essex
Woman in 30s reported for careless driving
Two horses have died and their riders left seriously injured after a crash with a van in Essex.
Police and paramedics were called to Woodgreen Road, in Waltham Abbey, at 11.20am on Friday.
The horse riders were taken to the Royal London Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, an Essex Police spokesman said.
The two horses were put down because of injuries they suffered in the crash.
Essex Police said no arrests have been made but added the driver of the van, a woman in her 30s, had been reported for careless driving.
Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and the Crown Prosecution Service will decide whether the driver will be charged.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them with any information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies