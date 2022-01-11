Two horses die and riders seriously injured after crash with van in Essex

Two horses have died and their riders left seriously injured after a crash with a van in Essex.

Police and paramedics were called to Woodgreen Road, in Waltham Abbey, at 11.20am on Friday.

The horse riders were taken to the Royal London Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, an Essex Police spokesman said.

The two horses were put down because of injuries they suffered in the crash.

Essex Police said no arrests have been made but added the driver of the van, a woman in her 30s, had been reported for careless driving.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and the Crown Prosecution Service will decide whether the driver will be charged.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them with any information.