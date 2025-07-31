Peaceful protest outside Epping asylum hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A peaceful protest has taken place outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping.

Essex Police said a group of people protesting against The Bell Hotel in Epping formed at about 6pm on Thursday.

Officers then facilitated a march in the town’s High Street, by the same group, and no arrests were made.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside The Bell Hotel since July 13 after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, who was charged with sexual assault, denies the charges.

He is due to stand trial in August.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “The calm and peaceful nature of tonight’s protest meant that we have not arrested anyone during the march, and I want to thank those who attended and made that possible.

“As a force, we will continue to facilitate the right to protest when it is both peaceful and lawful.”

Police put a dispersal order in place ahead of the protest from 3pm on Thursday to 8am on Friday, giving officers the power to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

A Section 60AA order, which prevents people from wearing face coverings, is also in place from 3pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday.

Essex Police previously said 14 people have been charged in connection with recent protests at the site and there have been 23 arrests.

Concerns about the use of the Bell Hotel to house asylum seekers were expressed in an open letter sent to the Home Secretary from political leaders in Essex on Wednesday.

In the letter, the politicians say housing migrants at the site is “proving to be entirely unsuitable” and “placing an unsustainable strain on police resources”.

Protesters also gathered outside the Stanwell Hotel in Spelthorne, Surrey on Thursday.

Spelthorne Borough Council previously said it had “expressed strong opposition” to the Home Office’s intention to change the client group at the hotel to provide only for male asylum seekers.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, Councillor Joanne Sexton said the council was “determined to avoid circumstances that could lead to civil unrest”.

Spelthorne Borough Council said on Thursday that the Home Office had agreed to speak to the council on Friday to “discuss the proposals in greater detail”.

In a statement, the council said: “We want to reassure residents that the council is fully aware of the concerns expressed by the community and is committed to raising these directly with the Home Office during the meeting.”