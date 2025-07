Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cost of policing protests outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers has reached a six-figure sum.

The latest protest, on Sunday, saw more than 100 demonstrators assemble outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, while eight officers were injured following a protest there on Thursday evening.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, of Essex Police, said the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week has reached £100,000.

He said: “The cost of policing criminal incidents in Epping over the last week has reached £100,000 – money which we would much rather spend on continuing to cut crime across Essex and keeping our neighbourhoods safe.”

A man has appeared before a court and denied a charge of violent disorder following a protest outside the hotel.

A second man was charged on Monday with violent disorder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Thursday’s demonstration was one of a series of protests outside the hotel since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Police assemble near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex ( PA Wire )

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Essex Police said six people were arrested on Sunday evening and remain in custody, including a 17-year-old male on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police car.

Four were arrested on Sunday for alleged offences during Thursday’s protest, police said.

Mr Anslow said: “What we have seen in Epping over the last week is not protest, it’s hooliganism and the people responsible for it can expect to be held accountable.

“To those who seek to use social media to peddle untruths and lies about the incidents in Epping on Thursday and Sunday, you won’t win.

“The very people you are criticising are police officers who have families, who live in our communities and want to keep them safe.

“These are the same people who have been antagonised with threatening and abusive language, they’ve had missiles thrown at them and they’ve been injured.

“Once again, to anyone who somehow thinks we will tolerate this behaviour – think again.

He added: “We don’t take sides; we arrest criminals and we have a duty to ensure no-one is hurt – it really is that simple.

“There continues to be a visible policing presence in Epping today and that will remain in the coming days.”