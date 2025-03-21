William rides in tank on visit to British troops helping defend Estonia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales rode in a Challenge 2 tank defending Estonia against Russian aggression after telling British troops he hoped his visit would “keep everyone on their toes”.

William travelled in the commander’s turret of the tank as it sped across muddy terrain in Estonia less than 100 miles from the border with Russia.

He is making a two-day trip to Estonia to strengthen UK ties with its Nato ally and support British forces stationed in the country as part of Britain’s Nato contribution.

He visited Tapa army base in northern Estonia in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, whose 1st Battalion took over Nato duties in Estonia from The Royal Dragoon Guards.

When William arrived at the military base, the royal standard was flying alongside flags of Nato members.

He was shown a selection of military vehicles including the Warrior, an infantry fighting vehicle, the Challenger 2 main battle tank, and the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on the parade ground.

He spoke to soldiers stationed with each vehicle and at the Warrior, after asking the troops about their upcoming operational exercises, said of his visit to the base: “Hopefully this provides a bit of interest for you all and what you’re doing and keeps everyone on their toes.”

Inspecting the French Griffon infantry fighting vehicle, William spoke to a group of French soldiers who also serve alongside British troops at Tapa, telling them “It’s good to have such an international partnership.”

UK troops lead a battlegroup in Estonia and the 900 British service personnel in the country is the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment.

Russia is seen as a growing threat in the region following its three-year invasion of Ukraine, and the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – which border Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nation appear increasingly concerned.

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.