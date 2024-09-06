Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



People handed jail sentences in the UK may begin carrying them out in Estonia, over 1,000 miles away, as Labour considers options to tackle severe overcrowding.

“Potential partnerships” are reportedly being explored after Estonian ministers offered to use its spare capacity to hold international prisoners. While prisons in the UK have been operating at 99 percent capacity since early 2023, latest figures show Estonia’s prisons are only 67 percent full.

It is believed Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood is discussed the possiblity with Estonian minister Liisa Pakosta on Thursday at a Council of Europe event in Lithuania.

Ms Pakosta told The Telegraph: “The UK and Estonia have a history of successful international cooperation, and such a partnership would create further opportunities to benefit and learn from each other.”

HMP Pentonville, North London ( Victoria Jones/PA Wire )

It’s thought the scheme could raise €30 million for the Baltic country, which is currently experiencing an economic recession. The nation borders Russia, with the ongoing war provoked by their neighbour in Ukraine causing the economy to take a hit and investment to fall.

Speaking to the Estonian public broadcaster, Ms Paktosa said: “By renting out prison space, we’d achieve a situation where we’d provide significantly more jobs – jobs with completely reasonable salaries.”

“We could resolve several budget deficit-related issues.”

However, it is unlikely this solution could be a long-term one for the UK. Estonia only has three prisons with a combined capcity of 3,041, compared to the UK’s 120, and 88,818 capacity.

These are in the capital, Tallinn, alongside Viru, and Tartu, where several war criminals are currently being held. It would not be new for Estonian authorities to take in foreign prisoners, with only 45 percent of their prison population being native. A further 45 percent are Russian, and 10 percent are from several countries.

Here’s an overview of the conditions British inmates might expect to find in Estonian prisons if a deal is agreed:

What are prisons like in Estonia?

According to the Foreign Office, prison conditions in Estonia are “generally good”. Cells are around 10 meters square, and will usually have a private toilet. In busy periods, it is not uncommon for inmates to have to share cells.

In Estonian prisons, cooked meals are served every day. Vegetarians, those with certain food allergies or religious beliefs have the right to ask to be accommodated for. Clean tap drinking water is constantly available.

Inmates will also receive bedclothes, towels and hygiene products, and laundry is changed regularly. However, it is their responsibility to keep rooms in order.

It is also possible to work or study while in prison, depending on the conditions of your sentence. Some of the prison guards speak good English, and contact with other inmates is generally permitted.

Tartu Town Hall, Estonia ( Getty Images )

Inmates are also allowed to listen to the radio, watch TV, and read daily newspapers or books. Local language materials can be requested through the current Prisoners Abroad scheme.

Speaking about the country’s prison system, Ms Paktosa said: “We have one of the best correctional systems in the world in Estonia, which means we also have excellent prison guards.

“They have thoroughly vetted backgrounds, excellent training, and very good equipment. Plus in Tartu, we already have international war criminals, and our people are handling it all very well.”

Of course, the main issue with the plan is housing prisoners so far away from their country of origin. This would make regular visits virtually impossible, despite UK prisoners having the right to a one-hour visit every two weeks.

Labour had previously admonished the plan when floated by the Conservatives, but are now revisiting it given concerns about prison overcrowding. British officials reportedly took a recent visit to Tartu prison in eastern Estonia, and were said by Ms Paktosa to have a good impression of the facilities.

However, the plan would be subject to the Estonian cabinet and parliament. Other officials have criticised the plan, with interior minister Lauri Läänemets expressing concern that the country could be seen as “a country where others send their wrongdoers.”