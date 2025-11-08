Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

According to the Bible, it was when God had had enough of human wickedness and violence that he sent a message to Noah, telling him to build an ark.

For Richard Gamble, his message from the Lord Almighty came as he lumbered through the village of Burbage – carrying a wooden cross – on a 77-mile tour of Leicestershire to spread the word of Jesus.

“I felt a flash through my mind from God of an idea to build a wall of a million bricks by a motorway,” Mr Gamble, aged 56, said. “Every brick [was to] represent an answered prayer, a testimony, a miracle. It was the beginning.”

It was an ambitious idea, even knocked down as “utter bonkers” by some. But after a decade of praying about it, he decided to quit his job to make the vision a reality, kick-started by another message from God, that there was some “heavenly land prepared”.

“You go deeper and it gets weirder,” the former Leicester City Football Club chaplain told The Independent, as he revealed he was sent a map with a circle showing the monument’s destined location from a woman who received it from God, while brushing her teeth.

Now, after a challenging decade spent overcoming crowdfunding targets, planning obstacles and spiralling costs, work has finally started on the 167ft-high loop-shaped monument, to be made out of glistening white concrete.

open image in gallery Richard Gamble received the idea from God for the monument while carrying a wooden cross on a 77-mile tour of Leicestershire 21 years ago ( The Independent / Alex Ross )

Cast in 188 segments in Portugal and measuring at two-and-half times the height of the Angel of the North, the sculpture, called Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, will be unveiled in 2028, at a cost of £40m.

On Wednesday, the long-awaited turf-cutting ceremony took place. Around 200 smartly-dressed people gathered expectantly under a cloudy sky on a muddy farmer’s field wedged between the M6 and M42 just east of Birmingham.

Some gasped while others applauded as a drone was sent up into the sky to illustrate the colossus height of the sculpture. Architect Paul Bulkeley, stood on a small stage, boasted it would be 12 double-decker buses high. “Your eyes will be drawn heavenward,” he said.

Each of the 1m bricks will hold an answered prayer which will be viewed via augmented reality on mobile phones by visitors, said Michelle Heritage, whose job it is to collect and vet prayers. With 125,000 collected so far, she appealed to the small crowd for help to find more.

Then, an emotional Mr Gamble took to the stage, at one point welling up while assessing the magnitude of the work so far. “For those 7,800-odd days it’s been a dream, but today it’s a reality,” he said. “This is going to be built, a national landmark about Jesus, in the heart of the nation.”

Spades were handed out and a countdown sounded before the first cuts were made into the muddy earth. Among those smiling for pictures was Conservative peer Lord Robert Edmiston, whose company IM Group has weighed in with more than £30m of the cost.

The company donated the parcel of land, which is also next to the London-Birmingham HS2 line and Birmingham International Airport. It means the monument will be seen by more than half a million people each day.

Lord Edmiston, who set up evangelical charity Christian Vision in 1988, bemoaned the country’s Christian heritage “sometimes getting lost” and called for a return to the religion’s values.

According to the last census, the proportion of people in England and Wales who described themselves as Christian fell from 59.3 per cent in 2011 to 46.2 per cent in 2021.

open image in gallery The project was made possible thanks to the £35m donation from Lord Robert Edmiston's company IM Group ( The Independent / Alex Ross )

Talking on stage, Lord Edmiston said: “This is a strategic spot, it is right in the centre of England, and that’s where I want to see God; in our nation, right at the centre, because without his blessing we all have lots of problems.”

He added: “I’m certain this place... when people come here and hear of other people’s prayers, they will be inspired to pray for themselves, pray their friends and relatives.

“What a wonderful thing, as well, for us to have the chance to do something that will be generational. I’m hoping this monument will stand for hundreds of years and will be a statement to the nation, in the centre of the nation.”

More money still needs to be found. There are plans for a visitor centre, car park and landscaped gardens, costing just shy of £6m. An online crowdfunder sits at more than £40,000 with rewards offered on donations, including t-shirts, flasks and construction hats.

Now work has started, newly-appointed project chief executive Ian Bullock said he sensed there would now be a momentum in donations coming in. “People will be able to see it’s actually being built now,” he said.

open image in gallery There were cheers as spades were dug into the ground for the first time to mark the start of work on the monument at the site, surrounded by motorway ( The Independent / Alex Ross )

With 30 per cent of Birmingham residents describing themselves as Muslim, would other faiths be included?

“It’s a Christian faith monument,” said Mr Bullock, former chief executive of the Royal College of Physicians. “We respect other faiths but this is about declaring Jesus and his place in the Christian faith tradition of this country.

“So whilst we don't want it to be divisive, it is uniquely about that.”

When North Warwickshire council considered a planning application, members raised concern over the monument not being multi-faith. But chief executive Steve Maxey, also at the ceremony, said it was not the role of councillors to determine the faiths it should be for.

Mr Maxey was keen to highlight the boost in tourism, with an inland surfing park to also be built nearby. “It will be a national monument that will open up land to the public while providing a valuable tourism asset to the region,” he said.

The monument will be built in North Warwickshire, but sits as close to the county’s market town of Coleshill as the Kingshurst and Chelmsley Wood wards of Solihull, which both have high levels of deprivation.

open image in gallery A fundraising target of £5.7m has been set to pay for a visitor centre and gardens around the monument ( Snug Architects )

In Chelmsley Wood, where a third of the working age population are claiming Universal Credit, locals in the shopping centre complain about the number of betting shops and poor healthcare. Most were unaware of plans for the Christian monument on their doorstep.

Ricardo Fumagalli, 63, said: “I think it’s a good idea as long as the money is coming from the right people and it’s accessible for all.” Rachel Saunders, in her 60s, said: “I’m a bit shocked over how much it is costing, but I think it is a good thing to be upholding the Christian faith and hopefully inspiring more people to join.”

Colin Shelton, 54, said: “With so many people in need of mental health support, this [the monument] could be the answer to some problems.”

Deb Humphreys, 59, said: “£40m could be spent somewhere else on something more important right now, like helping homeless off the streets or giving more to the NHS.”

But Mr Gamble said the monument will produce value through hope it will give to millions of people.

“Christians in this country give about a £1bn into helping the poor, helping those on the streets, trying to stop modern slavery and all those things,” he said. “But if we don't tell the nation why we believe, why we do all those things, what is the love of Jesus that motivates us, I think we do the nation a disservice.”