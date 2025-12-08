Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a student who took his own life after being wrongly informed he would not be eligible to graduate has posthumously collected his degree.

Ethan Scott Brown, 23, a geography student at the University of Glasgow, was due to graduate in December 2024. However, his family revealed that in September 2024, the university mistakenly told him he had not been awarded a grade for a course, meaning he would not receive an Honours degree.

He died by suicide on December 13, 2024 – the day he was scheduled to graduate. His mother, Tracy Scott, found him dead in his bedroom early that morning.

On Monday, his family attended the university’s graduation ceremony on his behalf where they were given his BSc Geography with Honours (Second Class, Division i).

Ahead of presenting the degree to them, University of Glasgow vice chancellor Professor Andy Schofield said: “As we have the honour of recognising our graduates here in the hall, we pause too to acknowledge someone who should have been here to collect the honours degree that he earned, Ethan Brown.

open image in gallery Ethan Scott Brown had been told he was did not have the required grades to finish his degree following an error (Family handout/PA)

“Ethan Scott Brown sadly lost his life in December 2024. His passing is a profound loss to his family, his loved ones and his friends, and to our university community.

“Today we acknowledge his achievements, his hard work, we honour his place in the University of Glasgow story and the enduring impression he leaves behind.

“We give thanks for his life and legacy, and sincere thanks to his family for being with us today.”

Aamer Anwar, their solicitor, said in a statement: “This is a deeply emotional day for the family.

“Their attendance honours not only Ethan’s memory, but his hard work and dedication to his studies and his dream of graduating.

“The family wish to emphasise that the graduation ceremony is not solely to celebrate Ethan’s achievements.

“It is a celebration for every student who has worked tirelessly to graduate and it is important to the family that other graduates and their families are able to enjoy their day without disruption or overshadowing.”

The family requested privacy, both for themselves and other students, during the ceremony.

Mr Anwar added: “This approach to Ethan’s graduation does not, however, dimmish the family’s serious concerns regarding the university’s handling of Ethan’s case and the systemic failures prior to his death, and the university’s shameful failure to engage properly thereafter.”

The family say that after Ethan’s mother sought answers from the university, an internal investigation produced a report confirming that he had actually been awarded the wrong grade for that course due to an error by the university and should in fact have graduated with a 2:1 Honours degree.

open image in gallery Solicitor Aamer Anwar (centre) speaking to the media, outside Bute Hall in Glasgow, with Ethan Scott Brown’s mother Tracy Scott (left) and step-father Colin Scott (right) ahead of the graduation ceremony at the University of Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

They claim that the error was not spotted by any University of Glasgow staff, nor identified by two internal exam boards, and one external exam board.

His family, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, believe there has been a “systemic failure” at the university and are calling for answers about whether other students at the university are affected, and may have been wrongly told they failed.

The Lord Advocate wrote to the family in November saying the investigation into Ethan’s death had been reopened.

“As part of that investigation, the circumstances will also be considered by our specialist health & safety investigation unit (HSIU) which will assess whether there is evidence to suggest that any health and safety failings have occurred,” Dorothy Bain added.

Later that month, the Scottish Funding Council said Glasgow University had been referred to the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) under the Scottish Quality Concerns Scheme.

As a result of the referral, the QAA determined that it was necessary to undertake an independent targeted peer review into the university.

The QAA said the review visit had now been completed with the report to be published in the coming months.

Mr Anwar said: “The family continue to call for a full, transparent and robust investigation into the flawed academic processes and the decisions that were made.

“Their aim is to ensure that no other student or family endure what Ethan and his family have.”

A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow said: “The university expressed its profound sympathy to Ethan’s family following his tragic death in December last year.

“We are heartened that Ethan has been awarded his degree and that members of his family are able to attend the graduation ceremony to receive it.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.