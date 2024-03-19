Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Eton College student has died after he collapsed on the school’s sports fields.

Raphaël Pryor, who was in Year 13, was playing the Field Game - the school’s variation of football - when he suddenly fell ill on Saturday.

Despite medical efforts, he was sadly pronounced dead on the same day.

Eton headmaster Simon Henderson said: “Raphaël was an outstanding young man who lived with joy in his heart, sharing it widely and powerfully.

“He had the brightest of futures ahead of him.

“In his life at Eton, Raphaël brought so much to his friends and to those who taught and cared for him, including to those who played with and against him on the games field, where he excelled as one of the House Captains of Games.

“The whole Eton community is deeply saddened and shocked by this news. As we mourn his tragic death, our hearts go out to Raphaël’s parents, his family and his friends.”

The school said Raphaël had won an internal competition as house captain two days before he died.

They added additional specialist support is being provided for pupils and staff by on-site counsellors.

The Eton College flag was lowered to half-mast on Sunday following Raphaël’s death (Supplied)

The Eton College flag was lowered to half-mast on Sunday following Raphaël’s death - a tribute traditionally offered when a royal family member dies.

Parents of pupils at the school near Windsor, Berkshire, were informed about Raphaël’s death by the faculty.

One parent, who did not want to be named, told The Telegraph: “Every parent will know about it. He collapsed on the field while he was doing sport and died. It was very sad.”

She said her son was in the same house as Raphaël, and the school housemaster was “very close to him”.

“From our perspective, I think the school has handled it really well,” she added.

The Field Game is a type of football unique to Eton, devised and played there, with rules dating back to 1847.