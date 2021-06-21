Tens of thousands of Europeans in the UK face losing their welfare support within days after it emerged one in six EU nationals claiming benefits are yet to apply for settled status.

Following Brexit, EU nationals and their family members who wish to stay in Britain must apply to the EU settlement scheme by 30 June, with those who do not automatically becoming undocumented – leaving them unable to access state support and liable for deportation.

However, government estimates from the start of this month seen by The Times suggest there are about 820,000 European benefits claimants in the UK, of whom about 130,000 have not applied for settled status.

A Number 10 spokesperson said it had “already successfully identified hundreds of thousands” of those yet to apply and was “working hard to find the remaining number”.

Those who have not applied by the deadline will in theory no longer be eligible for state support and could therefore see their support suddenly stopped, potentially leaving them in financial turmoil.

The Home Office has said that those who have “reasonable grounds” for missing the deadline would be able to make a late application.

But experts are concerned that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), employers, landlords and other civil society organisations who may come into contact with EU nationals who have not applied will not know to inform them that they may be able to make a late application.

They warn that instead, these bodies may deny people benefits, employment, housing and other basic rights on the basis that they do not have EU settled status.

Luke Piper, head of policy at campaigning group the3million, said measures put in place by the government were “insufficient to protect people from the dangerous impact of the deadline”.

“We need legal protections that go beyond sensible policies to let people apply late and protect them from the hostile environment,” he added.

There are currently around 320,000 EU settlement applications still being processed. The Home Office has said anyone who has applied to the scheme by the 30 June deadline would “have their rights protected” until their application is decided.

However, charities have said the department needs to do more to ensure the agencies providing basic services are informed of this.

Dr Olivia Vicol, chief executive of the Work Rights Centre, said: “To avoid a crisis of mass disentitlement, it is now vital that it coaches the DWP, employers, landlords, and other civil society organisations in how to check the right of residence for EU nationals with pending status.

“The hostile environment policy has created a culture of everyday bordering, and there is a real danger that risk-averse organisations like the DWP will simply exclude EU+ citizens who are yet to obtain status.”

A government spokesperson said it did not comment on leaked documents, but that it was “working hard” to identify existing claimants who are yet to apply, adding that it had made £22m in funding available to support applications from vulnerable people.

They added: “In line with the Withdrawal Agreement, those who have reasonable grounds for missing the deadline will be able to make a late application.”