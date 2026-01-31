Eugene Levy pays tribute to ‘cherished’ friend and co-star Catherine O’Hara

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Eugene Levy has paid tribute to “cherished” friend and Schitt’s Creek co-star Catherine O’Hara following her death aged 71.

The 79-year-old, who played Johnny Rose, the on-screen husband of O’Hara’s Moira Rose, in the US sitcom said he was struggling for words to describe the loss of the actress, who died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness”, according to her agency CAA.

In a statement, Levy said: “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honour of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over 50 years.

“From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt’s Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and the entire O’Hara family.”

It comes after Levy’s son and Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy described O’Hara as “family before she ever played my family”.

Dan, who played also played the fictional couple’s son David, said on Instagram he would “cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her”.

He said: “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years.

“Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it.”

The Canadian-American actress, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role in the TV comedy series, and was also known for roles in Home Alone and the Beetlejuice films.

Meryl Streep, who acted alongside O’Hara in the 1986 comedy Heartburn, said in a statement: “Catherine O’Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed… such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends.”

Macaulay Culkin, who played O’Hara’s son in the 1990 classic Christmas movie Home Alone and the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, was among the famous names paying tribute.

He wrote on Instagram: “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

In 2024, the actress reprised her role as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, having starred in the first film in 1988.

Co-star Michael Keaton said: “We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend.

“This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her.”

Alec Baldwin, who also starred in the original film, described O’Hara as “one of the greatest comic talents in the movie business” who possessed “a quality that was all her own”.

Seth Rogen, her co-star in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio – for which O’Hara received both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations – called the news of her passing “devastating”.

He said in an Instagram post: “I told O’Hara when I first met her I thought she was the funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen.

“Home Alone was the movie that made me want to make movies. Getting to work with her was a true honour.

“She was hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous… she made me want to make our show good enough to be worthy of her presence in it. This is just devastating. We’re all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.”

Her Schitt’s Creek co-star, Jennifer Robertson, who played Jocelyn Schitt, also paid tribute to O’Hara on Saturday, posting a picture of the pair holding hands on Instagram.

The Canadian actress said: “Being in Catherine O’Hara’s orbit was a beautiful and magical gift.

“She was an absolute star who never understood why people made such a fuss over her.

“Catherine was truly one of a kind. Her passing is a loss for everyone who knew and loved her, and a loss for Canada. You will be deeply missed Catherine.”

Another recent role saw O’Hara starring in the second season of The Last Of Us, alongside Pedro Pascal, who paid tribute to her, saying: “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always.”

Actor and director Christopher Guest, who worked with O’Hara in four films including Best In Show where she starred alongside Eugene Levy, said in a statement: “I am devastated. We have lost one of the comic giants of our age.”

Actor and comedian Ben Stiller said on X it was “hard to explain the impact she had on comedy”.

Canadian actor and comedian Mike Myers described her death as “a very sad day for comedy and for Canada”, describing O’Hara as “one of the greatest comedy artists in history”.

Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called her a “beloved Canadian icon” while the country’s current premier Mark Carney said: “Canada has lost a legend.”

In a statement, Mr Carney said he joined all Canadians in mourning, adding: “Over five decades of work, Catherine earned her place in the canon of Canadian comedy.”

O’Hara is survived by her husband Bo Welch and sons Matthew and Luke. The statement said her family will hold a private celebration of her life.