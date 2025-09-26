Clip reveals William inviting Eugene Levy to ‘pop down’ to Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy was invited to “pop down” to Windsor Castle for a private tour by the Prince of Wales, a clip from his travel show reveals.

In a new episode of the Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the Canadian actor, 78, arrives in London for his latest adventure before receiving an invitation from William to visit the castle.

During the episode, Living The Royal Life In The UK, the prince opens up to Levy and describes 2024 as the “hardest year” of his life.

In a teaser video of the upcoming episode, Levy reads out an invitation which says: “I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?

“If you’re free at 10 tomorrow, why don’t you pop down to the Castle for a private tour. Would be great to see you!”

After a tour of the castle, Levy asks William what he does when he is at home.

Laughing, the prince replies: “Sleep.

“When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

He also opens up to Levy over a pint at a pub, and says: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had.

“Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

The comments come after the Princess of Wales announced in March 2024 that she was receiving treatment for cancer.

The series follows the Schitt’s Creek co-creator as he pushes himself out of his comfort zone and ticks off his travel bucket list.

The upcoming season will see Levy joined by the likes of Grammy Award-winner Michael Buble, Levy’s daughter Sarah Levy, K-Pop boy band NOWZ, and former India cricketer Rahul Dravid.

New episodes of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy premiere weekly until the finale on October 31 2025.

The special episode with the Prince of Wales will air on October 3.