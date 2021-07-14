A teenage TikTok star has uploaded a video documenting his successful attempt to sneak into Wembley Stadium on Sunday night to see the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy for free.

The video is a further embarrassment for Uefa, the FA and the Metropolitan Police after the event was hit by security failures and disarray as ticketless ‘fans’ broke through barriers and brawled with each other in a desperate bid to gain entrance to the match.

Nineteen Met Police officers were hurt during violent clashes across the capital on Sunday, with 86 arrests made, 53 of which took place at Wembley, while the game itself saw stadium break-ins, a pitch invasion, fans booing the Italian national anthem and objects being thrown, all of which are expected to result in disciplinary proceedings.

TikToker J2hundred, 19, opens his film by recording his journey to London with a friend in the hope of catching the game, arriving at King’s Cross-St Pancras after a failed trip to SportsDirect to buy an England shirt.

The teen’s odyssey takes him through the litter, spilled beer, smashed glass and chaos of Oxford Circus and Leicester Square (“Man never heard of bins?” he asks) before arriving on Wembley Way with the match already underway and the Three Lions 1-0 up thanks to Luke Shaw’s early opener.

“How much to let me in?” J2hundred asks a masked steward, who refuses to engage and instead simply repeats: “I like my job.”

Circling the stadium past throngs of fans, the vlogger and his friend sneak between a gap in the temporary fencing, try their luck and are forced to detour before finally coming upon another gap next to an emergency exit, which he and several other fans, including some men he characterises as “EDL members”, force their way through.

“It was a sign from God, we were meant to be in that stadium, there was just a gap in the door!” J2hundred narrates, amazed.

Ascending some stairs, the TikToker finally arrives pitchside, visibly stunned at his good fortune as he is able to watch the game’s nail-biting conclusion from a viewpoint that would have cost him hundreds of pounds to access had he actually paid for a ticket.

“We’ve done a madness, we have done an absolute madness,” he beams in triumph.

But J2hundred’s film ends in disappointment, of course, with the penalty shootout, which saw Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all miss their spotkicks and Italy claim the title, the players subsequently subjected to a torrent of racist abuse on social media as the rest of the country rallied round.

"Look at the disappointment in our faces. We did all that just to watch England lose…” the TikToker says, before inviting viewers to subscribe for further antics.