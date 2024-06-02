‘We found out we were lottery millionaires while shopping in B&M’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A couple who scooped a £1 million lottery win will continue working as police officers - after being told they had won the “life-changing” windfall while shopping in B&M.

Graeme White, 35, and his wife, Katherine, 36, first upgrade after winning in the EuroMillions was to buy a Nero’s instead of a Greggs coffee.

The couple, who have a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son, told their bosses in the police that they will continue working but with reduced hours, adding it was important to instil “a good work ethic” in their children.

Mr White said: “We’re only young and both enjoy what we do, so see no need to stop. But we have cut down our hours, which means we’ll have more of a work-life balance.

“I also think it’s important for the children to see us working to instil a good work ethic.”

The police officer said he thought “it had to be a mistake” when the couple, from Cambridgeshire, found out they had won £1 million, adding the win was “life-changing”.

The pair had their win confirmed while shopping in B&M ( Chris Ratcliffe/National Lottery/PA Wire )

Speaking about the moment, Mr White said: “I play EuroMillions through The National Lottery app and occasionally get a message saying I’ve won something.

“It’s usually a couple of quid, so when I saw the message I thought, ‘great, that will pay for a lunchtime meal deal at work tomorrow’.

“But when I opened the message it said I had £1,000,000 plus £3.30.

“It had to be a mistake, in my head I thought you could only win a couple of quid or the big jackpot – I didn’t know about the millionaire maker prize.”

Mr White said they went shopping the next day while waiting for a call to confirm the win, adding: “I wanted it to be true but couldn’t let myself believe it”.

He added: “We both laughed at our first little upgrade – as we treated ourselves to a Nero’s instead of the usual Greggs coffee.

“As we strolled around B&M absentmindedly the phone rang. I took the call and the guy on the phone confirmed the win and actually said ‘Congratulations, you’re a millionaire!’.

“I looked at Katherine and she whooped and then welled up. I don’t know what the other shoppers must have made of us!”

The police officer said the win “changes everything for us”, adding “it gives us breathing space both physically and financially”.

Mr White said: “We always wanted to live somewhere rural with plenty of outdoor space for the children – and so we could keep some chickens and goats – but thought that would be something we’d have to wait for years down the line when we were able to downsize.

“However, now thanks to our amazing lucky break we don’t have to wait, our dream home can become a reality, and we can start house hunting right away.

“It’s crazy to think, but our 20 year plan has now become our 12 month plan!”

Along with a new home, goats and chickens, the family’s wish list also includes a trip to Disneyland for their children as well as a pet dog.

Ms White said: “We are big Disney fans, so a trip to Disneyland is definitely on the cards for us.

“However closer to home, along with the chickens and goats, we’ve always wanted a family dog – but just didn’t have the space or the time with us both working – it wouldn’t have been fair to the dog.

“But now that’s changed we’re all excited to get a Labrador puppy, especially the children.

“We’ve already started to think of names, and obviously have some National Lottery inspired options on the list including ‘Lottie’ and ‘Millie’!”