UK player scoops £33 million EuroMillions jackpot
The winning numbers were 11, 13, 29, 31 and 47 with the Lucky Stars 01 and 11
One lucky UK lottery player is in possession of a winning £33 million EuroMillions jackpot ticket in Friday’s draw.
Just one ticket, bought in the UK, matched all five main numbers plus the two Lucky Stars to scoop the grand prize of £33,078,306.60.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s fantastic £33 million EuroMillions jackpot. What a great way to start the month.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.
“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.
“This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 690,000 grants - supporting projects both big and small - having been made across the UK to date.”
Another UK ticket, reference HPMD34450, won £1 million in the Millionaire Maker game.
Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £14 million.
