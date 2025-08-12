EuroMillions £185m jackpot still up for grabs ahead of Tuesday’s draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lucky winner could walk away with an estimated £185m on Tuesday after Friday’s EuroMillions saw nobody win the jackpot prize.

Friday night’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 2, 12, 19, 34, 44, while the lucky stars are: 6, 10.

However, no one managed to match all seven numbers, meaning the prize still up for grabs tomorrow evening.

By Tuesday, it is expected the £172m sum will have risen to £185m.

Over the weekend, three people were able to match five numbers and one lucky star, winning £124,791.30 each.

Last week, Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at National Lottery operator Allwyn, called Friday’s potential jackpot “jaw-dropping”.

open image in gallery The jackpot has been described as ‘jaw-dropping’ by National Lottery operator Allwyn ( Reuters )

“A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history, coming in as the fourth biggest National Lottery winner of all time, and it would also be the 20th win of over £100m since The National Lottery began,” he said.

In order to win the EuroMillions jackpot, a player must match all five numbers plus the two lucky stars.

However, with 13 tiers to the game, it is still possible to win prize money even if all the numbers don’t line up.

If no one manages to secure the EuroMillions jackpot, the money is rolled over to the next draw.

In June, a single ticket-holder from Ireland won the 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot, making it the biggest lottery prize in UK history.

The prize money is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million - and can roll over several times before it must be won in the fifth draw.

The lucky ticket was sold in a retail outlet in Co Cork, with its owner telling reporters the store was going to have a “big celebration”.

Ted Clifford, who owns Clifford’s Centra on Shandon Street in Cork city which sold the ticket, said the news was “very exciting” and said: “It is fantastic news – this all kicked off on New Year’s Eve when we sold a 100,000 euro ticket to a local person.

“That’s when our luck, or winning streak, started.”