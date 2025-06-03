Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot would be a staggering UK record
One lucky ticket-holder would take home £199 million
A single UK ticket-holder could be in line for the country's largest-ever lottery win in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.
The estimated jackpot is a staggering £199 million.
According to National Lottery operator Allwyn, the prize would eclipse any previously seen in the UK.
It comes after Friday's draw saw no winner, causing the top prize to roll over.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said: “We are now on the verge of creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen, as the EuroMillions jackpot will be an estimated £199 million this Tuesday.
“If a single UK ticket-holder wins the lot, they’ll instantly become richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane whilst landing at the number one spot of The National Lottery’s biggest wins.
“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”
There have been other lucky UK winners to take home similar amounts of money.
An Anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.
Just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.
The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year.
The biggest this year was £83 million in January.