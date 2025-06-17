What happens if no one wins tonight’s £208m Euromillions jackpot?
A Must Be Won draw will be triggered on Friday if no one takes home the jackpot on Tuesday evening
The biggest lottery prize the UK has ever seen is set to be won this week, meaning one or potentially several lucky ticket holders will see their lives changed overnight.
The jackpot for the draw on Tuesday will be £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK if won by a single ticket-holder, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million.
Under the current rules, once the total amount has reached its cap and if there is no winner, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.
This means that if there is no winner tonight, Friday 20 June will see a Must Be Won draw, where the money is guaranteed to be handed out.
In the Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.
The prize money could then be split between multiple winners, with several ticket holders walking away with multi-million pound jackpots.
However, if one lucky winner was to secure the entire fortune, they would instantly become richer than the likes of pop star Dua Lipa and England football captain Harry Kane.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said: “Everyone dreams of that huge win when they buy their National Lottery ticket. What a win like this can do for you, your nearest and dearest and the wider community really is incredible.
“From private islands and private jets to really making a monumental difference to causes close to your heart, a £208 million EuroMillions jackpot win would mean pretty much anything is within reach.
“All you have to do to be in with a chance of actually living the dream is to simply buy a EuroMillions ticket. Good luck to all UK EuroMillions players in this Tuesday’s draw.”
