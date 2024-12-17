Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Climate
TV

UK EuroMillions winner receives £177m jackpot in third biggest ever National Lottery pay-out

The single UK ticket-holder won the eye-watering £177m EuroMillions prize in November - and now receives the cash just days before Christmas

Alexander Butler
Tuesday 17 December 2024 10:16 GMT
A UK ticket-holder has received a £177m prize just days before Christmas (Yui Mok/PA)
The winner of the National Lottery has received an eye-watering £177million just days before Christmas, according to the competition’s operator Allwyn.

The single UK ticket-holder, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the EuroMillions jackpot in November this year, the company said.

The jackpot will make the winner wealthier than singer Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who are both worth £175m, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

Their win puts them just behind another anonymous UK ticket-holder who scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195million in July 2022.

The winner has received the third biggest ever National Lottery pay out at an eye watering £177m
In May of the same year, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184million with a Lucky Dip ticket, and are the second-highest winners.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon that this life-changing EuroMillions jackpot prize has been paid. The possibilities with this kind of money are endless, and what an excellent time to win such a prize - right before Christmas.

“They could certainly make this year’s holiday period extra special, perhaps by seeking out some winter sun or a festive shopping trip to New York to celebrate.

“Whatever this winner decides to do with their winnings, our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible.”

