The biggest Euromillions lottery jackpot is still up for grabs tonight after nobody won it in the last draw earlier this week.

The prize money has reached a record of £191 million, which the National Lottery said is its biggest-ever prize.

The jackpot roll-over is the result of no winners coming forward to claim the cash after the most-recent draw of numbers on Tuesday.

As the current £191m prize has reached its limit, any money that would have been added to it will instead go into the next jackpot.

Now, runners-up with five main numbers and only one lucky star stand to win more than £130,000.

They could be paid £13,561.20, while those with four main stars and two lucky stars will collect a prize of £844.70.

Any ticket-holder who matches the seven winning numbers would win the sum of prize money that would outstrip that of Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester.

The couple won a record-breaking £184m Euromillions jackpot in May. One of their first purchases was reportedly a second-hand Volvo.

The second-biggest win was awarded to an anonymous ticket-holder who claimed £170m in 2019.

Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire, won £161m in 2011, while Adrian and Gillian Bayford claimed just over £148m in 2012.

The Euromillions is played in nine countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

In the UK, there have been three Euromillions jackpot winners this year.

For Tuesday’s draw, the winning numbers were 14, 18, 24, 25, 50 and the Lucky Star numbers were 6, 11.