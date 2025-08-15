Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friday’s EuroMillions lottery jackpot is set to hit £201 million after Tuesday’s top prize went unclaimed.

No one matched the jackpot earlier in the week, meaning the prize fund is rolled over. One UK player came close on Tuesday, winning £680,767 for matching five numbers and one Lucky Star.

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were 18, 28, 42, 46 and 48. The lucky stars were 03 and 09.

No tickets matched all five numbers to take home £1,000,000 in EuroMillions Hotpicks, which uses the same numbers as the EuroMillions draw.

The massive £201 million jackpot on Friday would make it amongst the largest in history. The record – a staggering £213 million – was won in June.

The winning ticket was won by an Irish family who bought it from a retailer in County Cork.

The jackpot for the Euromillions will climb to an estimated £201 million (Allwyn/PA) ( PA Media )

Recalling the moment he realised he won, the anonymous winner said: “I ran upstairs to my wife who had just gone to bed and woke her up. We both checked the numbers multiple times on the website. We sat at the edge of the bed, saying ‘oh my god’ over and over – I reckon we said it about 50 times. We were in total shock, complete disbelief.”

The jackpot is capped at this amount – around €250 million – meaning the man had won the top prize that is currently possible.

According to the National Lottery, there is a 1 in 139 million chance of winning the top prize, which increases as the jackpot grows larger and more people try their hand.

Lottery winners have 180 days from the day of the draw to come forward and claim their winnings.

Tuesday’s Lotto numbers were 01, 16, 27, 41, 50 and 55 and the bonus number was 54.

In Tuesday’s Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no players matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

One ticket holder won £13,000 after matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 17, 02, 30, 36 and 05 and the Thunderball number was 08.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Two players matched all five regular numbers, which earned them £5,000 each.