EuroMillions: Winning lottery numbers revealed for £191m jackpot
Friday’s winning numbers have been revealed
The winning numbers for tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot of £191m have been revealed.
The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 09, 17, 29, 38, 39. The Lucky Stars are: 07, 10.
The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 08, 27, 31, 34. The Thunderball is 03.
The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
No one in any of the countries matched all seven numbers in the last draw on Tuesday, which would have made them instantly richer than Adele (worth £150 million).
The £191m prize rolled over to tonight’s draw and is at its cap, meaning any money which would have been added to the jackpot will now boost prizes in the next winning prize tier.
If a lucky UK ticket-holder manages to secure the top prize, they would be able to purchase a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with a steam room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen – which is valued at £55 million on Zoopla – three times’ over with money to spare.
Their winnings would also outstrip that of Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who bagged a record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot less than two months ago.
It would also mean that the UK would become the luckiest EuroMillions nation, beating France’s 117 wins to date since the draw began in February 2004.
There have already been three UK EuroMillions’ jackpot winners this year.
