A UK ticket-holder has won a £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the lucky star numbers were 3 and 7.

The UK player matched all seven numbers to secure the top prize as lottery firm Camelot is urging players to check their tickets to see if they could have won.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner.”

While it is a huge sum of money, the win is not in the top five highest UK winners, with a British record of £170m claimed in October 2019.

The record £170m was claimed by an anonymous UK player so no more information was revealed about whether it was an individual or a syndicate, or where the ticket was bought.

The highest named winners are Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, who won £161m in 2011.

The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is played in nine European countries.

If no one comes forward in the 180 days then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated while it is held in trust, goes to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.