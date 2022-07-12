The largest ever EuroMillions jackpot is up for grabs tonight with an eye-watering top prize of £191 million.

The huge prize rolled over from last week as no one claimed a winning ticket, and the pot reached tge largest allowed by the National Lottery.

On Tuesday, players had another chance to win the jackpot - but even if they fall short people can still claim a sizeable sum.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 14, 18, 24, 25, 50.

The Lucky Stars are: 06, 11.

Millionaire Maker Selection - one UK millionaire has been created: THWT76368

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 02, 16, 28, 34, 35.

The Thunderball is 13.

The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

If one UK ticket-holder bags the entire jackpot, they would immediately become the UK’s biggest-ever winner, knocking Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite off the top spot only two months after they scooped a record-breaking £184 million.

It comes after National Lottery players failed to predict all five main and two Lucky Star numbers in last week’s £186 million draw, meaning the prize rolled over.

Should a UK player match all the numbers in the draw, they would become richer than both singer Dua Lipa, who has an estimated net wealth of £36 million, and actor James Corden, who is thought to be worth £50 million.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, hold the record for the biggest UK EuroMillions win of £184m (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

They would also be able to buy themselves a home in Bishops Avenue in north London, known as Billionaires’ Row, where properties have gone for around £75 million in the past, or the luxurious Doughty House in Richmond, south-west London, which is worth £100 million.

When the jackpot reaches its cap, players matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star can expect a bigger prize, because any money that would have gone into boosting the jackpot is shared among winners in the next prize tier.

Once it reaches the cap and assuming it continues not to be won, the jackpot will stay at 230 million euros for a further four draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw.

In a EuroMillions Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – meaning many multi-millionaires could be created.

If the top prize rolls over for a further four draws, the Must Be Won draw will take place on July 22.