EuroMillions draw offers biggest lottery prize ever seen in UK

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could be won on Friday after Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners.

The jackpot for the draw on Friday June 13 will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK if won by a single ticket-holder, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million.

Once it has reached its cap, and if there is no winner, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.

This will be on June 20.

In the Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

Friday’s EuroMillions Millionaire Maker draw will also see 13 guaranteed £1 million prizes won by UK players.

Players who play two or more lines online for Friday’s draw will have a chance to win one of 13 luxury holidays to Thailand.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “With 13 guaranteed new millionaires, and potentially the nation’s biggest ever National Lottery winner, it’s the perfect time to defy superstition and take a chance.

“The unluckiest day of the year might just become a day you’ll never forget.”