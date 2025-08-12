Euromillions: National Lottery numbers revealed for huge £185m jackpot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Lottery numbers have been revealed, offering the chance for one person to grab a “jaw-dropping” jackpot of £185m.

If a UK-based ticket holder matches the five numbers and the two lucky stars, it will be the second biggest win in history.

The numbers are 18, 28, 42, 46, and 48 while tonight’s lucky stars were 3 and 9.

If no one manages to secure the EuroMillions jackpot, the money is rolled over to the next draw.

Last Friday, nobody bought the lucky ticket with the winning numbers, meaning it has been rolled over to today.

Also announced are the Thunderball numbers which are 21, 29, 34, 36, and 38 and the Thunderball was 8. The jackpot for tonight’s Thunderball draw was £500,000.

Speaking before the draw, Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said : “Wow, what incredible news! Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw will be an enormous one, as a life-changing £185m estimated jackpot is up for grabs.

“A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would make National Lottery history as the second biggest winner ever.

“ It would also be the 20th win of over £100m since The National Lottery began!”

In June, a single ticket-holder from Ireland won the 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot, making it the biggest lottery prize in UK history.

The prize money is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million - and can roll over several times before it must be won in the fifth draw.