EuroMillions jackpot to be an estimated £119m next week as no one wins top prize
It would be would the largest win so far this year for a UK player
The National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot will be an estimated £119 million on Tuesday, which would be the largest win for a UK player so far this year if they scooped it.
Friday’s jackpot was an estimated £108 million, but no ticket holders won any of the top prizes.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “Wow, what an exciting time for EuroMillions players as Tuesday night’s jackpot will be a whopping estimated £119 million.
“That would make a single UK winner the biggest EuroMillions winner of the year so far, and the 11th biggest National Lottery winner of all time.
“Make sure to get your tickets early to be in with a chance to win.”
Friday’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers were: 09, 26, 27, 45, 48.
The lucky stars were: 08, 09.
The National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were: 03, 04, 21, 34, 38.
The Thunderball was 05.