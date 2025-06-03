Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A single EuroMillions ticket-holder stands to become the UK’s biggest-ever lottery winner on Tuesday, with an estimated jackpot of £199 million.

According to National Lottery operator Allwyn, this would be the largest prize ever seen in the UK.

Here’s a look at the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date, all from EuroMillions draws, and what some of the winners did with their fortunes.

Anonymous, £195,707,000

A UK ticket holder scooped a EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, scooped a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

open image in gallery Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, celebrate after winning the then record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184 million.

At the time, Joe was a communications sales engineer, and Jess ran a hairdressing salon with her sister.

Anonymous, £177,033,699.20

A UK ticket holder became the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time after receiving a £177 million jackpot.

The single ticket holder, who chose to remain anonymous, came forward to claim the EuroMillions jackpot after the draw on November 26 2024.

The winner became immediately wealthier than popstar Dua Lipa, who is worth an estimated £104 million, and Michael Buble, worth around £63 million.

Anonymous, £171,815,297.80

A UK ticket holder scooped £171,815,297.80 in the September 23 2022 draw – at the time the country’s third biggest National Lottery win.

Anonymous, £170,221,000

The fifth biggest winner of the National Lottery to date scooped £170 million in 2019 after matching all the numbers in a Must Be Won draw on October 8.

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, North Ayrshire, bagged their historic winnings on July 12 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.

Colin used £2.5 million of his fortune to invest in his beloved Partick Thistle Football Club, which led to one of the stands at the stadium being named after him.

open image in gallery Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in Ayrshire, kiss during a photocall at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Falkirk, after their life-changing £161 million prize win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He later acquired a 55% shareholding in the club, which was to be passed into the hands of the local community upon his death. He died in December 2019, aged 71.

The couple also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. They divorced in the same year of Colin’s death.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Adrian and Gillian won 190 million euros in a EuroMillions draw on August 10, 2012, which came to just over £148 million.

open image in gallery Adrian Bayford, 41, and wife Gillian, 40, from Haverhill, Suffolk, at a press conference after they won £148.6 million in a EuroMillions jackpot (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The couple bought a Grade II listed estate in Cambridgeshire, complete with cinema and billiards room, but it was sold in 2021, some years after the pair divorced.

Anonymous, £123,458,008

The seventh biggest National Lottery winner won a Superdraw rollover jackpot on June 11 2019, and decided not to go public with their success.

Anonymous, £122,550,350

After nine rollovers, one lucky anonymous ticket holder bagged more than £122 million in April 2021.

Anonymous, £121,328,187

Another of the UK’s top 10 lottery winners found their fortune through a Superdraw jackpot rollover, this time in April 2018.