A shop in Ireland is preparing for a "big celebration" after it was revealed to have sold the winning €250 million EuroMillions jackpot ticket.

Clifford’s Centra on Shandon Street in Cork city has been identified as the lucky outlet.

Owner Ted Clifford described the news as "very exciting," admitting he initially thought it was a "wind up" when informed on Thursday evening.

Amidst sweltering temperatures across Ireland on Friday, Mr Clifford quipped: "It is definitely going to be the hottest day of the year at Shandon Street."

He added that this isn't the first time the shop has been a hub for big wins, having previously sold other significant prize tickets.

“It is fantastic news – this all kicked off on New Year’s Eve when we sold a 100,000 euro ticket to a local person,” Mr Clifford remarked.

“That’s when our luck, or winning streak, started.”

Mr Clifford, who is the third generation owner of the store which has been operating for 95 years, said he is “proud to be part of the community”.

open image in gallery The winner has scooped an astonishing €250 million and marks the largest ever EuroMillions win in Irish history ( PA Media )

Speaking on RTE radio’s Morning Ireland, he sent his “warmest congratulations” to the winner and their family.

Asked if he knows who that might be, he replied: “I have no idea, it’s a busy shop – there’s a lot of people in and out.

“Hopefully they will have good fortune with their money.”

Mr Clifford said it is a “life-changing amount of money”, but the National Lottery will support the winner.

The shop owner said he will use 25,000 euros in prize money for the shop to have a “big celebration” with the staff.

He said there was a “great buzz” and “a lot of people around” following the announcement.

The winner of the jackpot has already contacted the National Lottery.

open image in gallery The lucky winner of the EuroMillions jackpot came forward on Thursday ( PA )

It is the 18th Irish winner and the largest ever Irish win of the EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

Earlier in the week, Cian Murphy, chief executive of the Irish National Lottery, had offered advice to the then-unidentified winner, urging them to "stay calm" as the "massive" win could come as a shock.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euro – or £208 million on current currency conversions.

This jackpot reached the maximum amount on Friday June 6 after rolling over several times.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.