UK ticket-holder claims £25m EuroMillions jackpot – but two millionaires are still missing

This follows another UK player winning £26 million on October 3

Jordan Reynolds
Monday 13 October 2025 07:10 BST
The jackpot for the Euromillions will climb to an estimated £201 million (Allwyn/PA)
A UK ticket-holder has claimed a £25 million EuroMillions jackpot, the second such win in the country within a week, The National Lottery has announced. The fortunate individual secured £25,701,358 in Friday's draw.

This follows another UK player winning £26 million on October 3, a prize that was also successfully claimed.

But, there are two missing millionaires from recent Lotto draws.

On October 4, a single ticket-holder won the Lotto jackpot of £10,633,323. They matched all six main numbers in the draw, 06, 08, 12, 33, 49, 59, to walk away with the jackpot. This ticket was purchased in retail.

And on October 8, the Lotto jackpot was won again, when a single ticket matched the six main numbers 02, 21, 42, 48, 56, 57 and it is now worth £2 million.

Both prizes are waiting to be claimed.

Allwyn has also called for ticket-holders to check their slips as two millionaires have yet to claim their prizes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said on Saturday: “Wow, it’s been an exciting night for EuroMillions players, as a single UK ticket-holder has landed the amazing £25M jackpot!

“That’s two UK EuroMillions jackpot wins in the space of a week, after another lucky player scooped the incredible £26M jackpot in last Friday’s draw (3 October).

“Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

A second UK ticket-holder became a millionaire via the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the winning code TGXG94724.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 22, 25, 31 and 34 and the Thunderball number was 13, with one ticket winning a guaranteed £500,000.

Mr Carter added: “Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it’s a way to contribute to something much bigger.

“Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.

“With over £50BN raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.

“From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players’ participation makes a difference every single day.”

