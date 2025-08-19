Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
EuroMillions record-breaking £210m jackpot won by lucky lottery ticket holder

The latest National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot was set to be the highest in UK history if someone was able to name all five numbers and the two lucky stars

Tom Watling
Tuesday 19 August 2025 21:54 BST
An unidentified person has won the record-setting EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery has revealed.

The latest National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot was set to be the highest in UK history if someone was able to name all five numbers and the two lucky stars. The jackpot reached its cap of 250 million Euros – an estimated £210 million - for this latest draw.

The winning numbers were 24, 31, 34, 41 and 43, while the lucky stars were 06 and 08.

The EuroMillions website listed one jackpot winner around an hour after the numbers were revealed. If the lucky winner is identified as from the UK, they would become the most significant winner in EuroMillions history, knocking into second place the anonymous winner of a £195 million prize in 2022.

It follows an Irish family syndicate claiming a EuroMillions jackpot worth 250 million euros (£216 million) on 17 June.

The jackpot had reached the maximum amount on 6 June after rolling over several times.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday’s jackpot has the ability to transform not just the winner’s life, but the life of the friends and family around them.

“So, make sure you get a ticket to be in with a chance of banking Britain’s biggest ever win.”

Seven people also won the second prize, with five matching numbers and one star. The estimated prize for this is £130,554.30

Seven people also matched five numbers, netting £13,561.20.

A total of 78 people matched four numbers and two stars, with a prize of £844.70.

There were 1,622,924 people who matched two numbers, winning a grand total of £2.50.

Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws:

Anonymous, £213,000,000, 18 June 2025

Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022

Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022

Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024

Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022

Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012

Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019

Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021

