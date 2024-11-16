Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The winners of a EuroMillions jackpot have revealed the extremely ordinary item they first purchased after winning £114.9 million.

Patrick and Frances Connolly from County Armagh, Northern Ireland, won £114,969,775 on New Year’s Day, 2019.

The pair have donated £60 million to their loved ones, after scooping the fourth-largest UK lottery win at the time.

Their biggest expenditure after their win was a six-bedroom house in County Durham with seven acres of land, while Mr Connolly drives a second-hand Aston Martin.

However, Mrs Connolly, 58, bought a pair of M&S knickers as her first purchase with her newfound wealth.

She told The Sun: “We left our home with nothing, to keep us safe in case anybody found out about it and came to the house. And they did – within minutes.

“When we arrived at a hotel in England on Friday night, ahead of the press conference, I had to phone our Fiona and say, “Will you nip down to Marks & Spencer?”. ‘She got a pack of three pairs for 12 quid.”

open image in gallery Frances Connolly won £115 million in 2019 ( PA )

She said she has given more than half of her £115 million fortune because she is addicted to giving to others.

The former social worker and teacher has set up two charitable foundations, one named after her late mother Kathleen Graham in their native Northern Ireland, and the PFC Trust in Hartlepool.

She said helping others, whether with money or by volunteering her time, lifted people’s spirits.

Mrs Connolly has always been motivated to help others, volunteering for the St John Ambulance from age nine and setting up an Aids helpline when she was a student in Belfast.

Mr Connolly still runs plastic businesses, while Mrs Connolly devotes her time to the trusts, which have backed local community groups to help people get into work, buy electronic tablets for old people so they can connect with their families, and supported refugees.

Winning such a huge sum has changed the pair’s lives, but Mrs Connolly said it does not alter your personality.