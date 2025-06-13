EuroMillions winning numbers revealed for record £208m UK jackpot draw
The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million
The winning numbers for the biggest lottery prize the UK has seen have been revealed.
The jackpot for the draw today (13 June) is an estimated £208 million and would make ithe largest prize awarded in the UK if won by a single ticket-holder.
The winning numbers are 02, 28, 40, 43, 45, while the Lucky Stars are 03 and 07.
Millionaire Maker Selection – 13 UK millionaires have been created: ZNZP75021, TNBC30976, HNBR22291, HNBG00357, XNBL07259, VNZV56928, HNBZ00729, VNBF50450, MNBC35019, ZNBP60221, JNZZ66637, HNZR99573, HMZR34844
Players must correctly choose all seven numbers to win the jackpot.
The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million.
Once it has reached its cap, and if there is no winner, it stays at this value for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.
This will be on 20 June.
In the Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.
Players who play two or more lines online for Friday’s draw will have a chance to win one of 13 luxury holidays to Thailand.
Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws:
- Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022.
- Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022
- Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024
- Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022
- Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019
- Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011
- Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012
- Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019
- Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021
- Anonymous, £121,328,187, April 2018
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments