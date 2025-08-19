EuroMillions winning numbers for record-breaking prize revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winning numbers for tonight’s £210 million EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 24, 31, 34, 41 and 43. The lucky numbers are 06 and 08 .

A single EuroMillions player could become the UK’s record-making National Lottery winner if the prize is claimed.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it has reached 250 million Euros – an estimated £210 million.

If there are no winners on Tuesday, it will now stay at 250 million Euros for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.

An Irish EuroMillions player scooped the 250 million euro jackpot in June (PA) ( PA Archive )

In the “Must Be Won” draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

A single UK winner would instantly become the nation’s largest-ever National Lottery winner.

They would knock into second place the anonymous winner of a £195 million prize in 2022.

It follows an Irish family syndicate claiming a EuroMillions jackpot worth 250 million euros (£216 million) on June 17.

The jackpot had reached the maximum amount on 6 June after rolling over several times.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday’s jackpot has the ability to transform not just the winner’s life, but the life of the friends and family around them.

“So, make sure you get a ticket to be in with a chance of banking Britain’s biggest ever win.”

Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws:

Anonymous, £213,000,000, 18 June 2025

Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022

Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022

Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024

Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022

Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019

Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012

Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019

Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021