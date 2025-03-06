Man in hospital after being pulled from flames in central London fire
One man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the building by firefighters
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Plumes of smoke can be seen across the capital after a building caught fire in central London.
One man was pulled from the flames and taken to hospital as around 40 firefighters battled to extinguish the huge fire at a mixed-use building on Tottenham Street in Euston.
Six fire engines attended the scene and the fire is now under control, a London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said they were first called at 7.43am on Thursday morning, adding: “Most of the ground floor was damaged by the fire.
“One man was rescued from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using a fire escape hood and was taken to hospital.”
Fire escape hoods can provide people with up to 15 minutes of protection from deadly smoke and gases.
The fire brigade took 14 calls to the blaze as thick plumes of smoke could be seen for miles across a clear morning in central London.
One witness told the BBC the area was full of smoke and a "toxic and acrid" smell.
The LFB said the incident was over for firefighters nearly two hours after the first call.
A spokesperson added that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments