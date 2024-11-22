Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of an 11-year-old boy who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent have paid an emotional tribute after he was killed in a crash involving a car outside his school in Chester.

Evan Rothwell’s “shocked and devastated” family want the road’s 40mph speed limit to be lowered after the tragic death.

He was injured at about 5.12pm on 12 November outside The King’s School, and was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool. He died four days later.

The boy appeared on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year as part of the youth choir AmaSing.

In a statement released through Cheshire Constabulary, his family called for a lower speed limit to prevent similar tragedies.

“The speed limit on the road where Evan was hit is a 40mph limit,” they said. “This road is outside a school, and we strongly feel that this needs to be lowered to prevent anything like this from happening again.”

They added: “Evan loved life and used his talents to entertain and bring joy to others. Evan lit up the world around him when he was making friends laugh with jokes and magic tricks, playing cricket with his friends, performing with Ama-sing on Britain’s Got Talent and entertaining audiences as part of the Chester Scout’s Gang Show. He made us proud every day.

“We are shocked and devastated at his loss. We would like to thank the emergency services staff and the staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for their expertise, care and commitment and most of all for their kindness.”

Headteacher George Hartley said the school was “united in grief and shock”, adding: “Evan will be forever remembered as a bright, joyful and fun-loving classmate, with an intellectual curiosity that belied his young years.

“This devastating news has shaken our school community to its core and there are immense challenges ahead for our pupils, staff and parents.”

There have no arrests made in relation to his death, while police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage should contact Cheshire police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML-1961446.